You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Tenant Fees Bill passes final stage in parliament

0
Written by:
23/01/2019
From June onwards tenants will be protected by law against unfair and expensive letting agent fees
Tenant Fees Bill passes final stage in parliament

The Tenant Fees Bill has passed its final stage in Parliament before Royal Assent, meaning it will become law on 1st June.

The new law will ban letting agents from charging fees to renters, a practice which currently forces renters to pay £160 million a year in unfair and uncompetitive fees, said Citizens Advice.

The only money renters will have to pay when they move into a new home from June will be their deposits and advance rent.

There are now 4.7 million households in the private-rented sector, the second largest tenure in England behind home ownership.

Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “This is a landmark moment for the millions of people who rent privately.

“For too long families and other renters have had to hand over hundreds of pounds on unfair and uncompetitive letting fees every time they moved home.

“We look forward to working with the government to do even more to strengthen the hand of the growing number of renters in a market where they have little bargaining power.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Five ways to protect your property from the winter weather

Frozen pipes and water leaks are SNOW joke, so prepare your home as the temperature drops

Close