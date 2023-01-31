The UK’s five most up-and-coming property areas revealed

New research reveals where to buy if you are looking to get a good return on your investment

Buying a home is a big investment and you want to get it right.

It’s a personal decision based on what’s important to you, of course, but considering the investment potential of different areas might factor too.

That’s why money.co.uk has published analysis that reveals the biggest up-and-coming property areas in the UK that could make the best investments.

The study analysed a range of factors including average property price growth, business growth, the volume of young people migrating to the area, transport links and regeneration to determine the biggest up-and-coming property areas in the UK.

But where came top?

Up-and-coming property hotspots

1. East Cambridgeshire

East Cambridgeshire is the most up-and-coming property areas in Great Britain, according to money.co.uk, with house price growth of 16.5% over the last 12 months.

This rural yet well-connected area has seen an increase in employment and an influx of young people to the area. Average income was also up by 4.5%. Potential buyers in the area can also access property information via the national digital register, meaning buying decisions can be made earlier and the property buying process is much simpler.

2. Eden

Eden, in the Lake District, is the UK’s second biggest up-and-coming property area.

Money.co.uk said that the Cumbrian district has seen 17.9% property price growth over the last year. Despite recording a negative change in business in the area, annual income has risen a solid 5.9% over the last five years. Poverty has also decreased by 0.8% over the same period.

3. Bolsover

Bolsover in Derbyshire, ranks as the third-most up-and-coming area for first-time buyers, with the second-highest increase in business at 182.6 per 10,000 people. Property prices have risen 14.9% over the last year and the poverty rate has dropped a massive 8.7%. Income, however, has increased at a slower rate of 2.8% over the last five years and total employment by just 1.4%.

4. East Devon

East Devon in the South West, ranks as the fourth most up-and-coming area to buy a home in the UK. House prices have increased by 17.3% with a reasonable increase in young people moving to the area (0.3%). While income has also risen by 5.1%, overall the percentage of businesses in East Devon has reduced by 20.6 per 10,000 people over the last five years.

5. Argyll and Bute

Argyll and Bute in the West of Scotland, has seen the largest property price growth of any authority on the list, at 25% over the last 12 months. Argyll and Bute also has great transport links with 16.4 train stations per 100,000 people. Despite this, the area is in the minority of those authorities where employment has not increased over the last five years.

The average property price in Argyll and Bute as of November 30th was £206,735, following exceptional growth of 25% from last year when the average price was £165,416. On average, house prices rose by around £3,400 every month in Argyll and Bute.