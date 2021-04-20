Three in five landlords interested in green mortgages

A green mortgage offers a lower rate of interest to landlords improving the energy efficiency of properties

Interest in green buy-to-let mortgages has risen six-fold among landlords in the last decade, according to Mortgages for Business.

The buy-to-let broker surveyed more than 300 landlords and found that three in five were interested in green mortgages.

But none of those who’d purchased their first buy-to-let property before 2000 said they’d been interested in green mortgages at the time. And only 10 per of landlords who’d bought their first property in the noughties said they’d been interested in green mortgages when they made the purchase.

In other words, there’s been a sea change in opinion over the past decade.

Who wants green mortgages?

Surprisingly, older landlords are more interested in green mortgage products than the younger generation. Only half of landlords under 45 said they were interested in green mortgages – compared to two thirds of those over 45 of older.

Roughly 11 in 20 female landlords (56%) said they are interested, compared to 13 in 20 male landlords (64 per cent).

Jeni Browne, director of Mortgages for Business, said: “Landlords’ attitudes have changed dramatically, particularly in the last decade.

“Given housing accounts for such a significant chunk of the UK’s carbon emissions, it’s great that landlords are so interested in making greener choices – spurred on, no doubt, by the fact landlords are rushing to upgrade their properties to meet new EPC rating rules by 2028. Whatever the reasons, landlords now appear interested in joining the battle to combat climate change. That hasn’t always been the case.

“Landlords should be interested in these products though – quite apart from the ethical considerations, green mortgages reward landlords with a lower rate when they shrink their carbon footprint.”