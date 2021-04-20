 + +
You are here: Home -

Three in five landlords interested in green mortgages

0
Written by:
20/04/2021
A green mortgage offers a lower rate of interest to landlords improving the energy efficiency of properties
Three in five landlords interested in green mortgages

Interest in green buy-to-let mortgages has risen six-fold among landlords in the last decade, according to Mortgages for Business.

The buy-to-let broker surveyed more than 300 landlords and found that three in five were interested in green mortgages.

But none of those who’d purchased their first buy-to-let property before 2000 said they’d been interested in green mortgages at the time. And only 10 per of landlords who’d bought their first property in the noughties said they’d been interested in green mortgages when they made the purchase.

In other words, there’s been a sea change in opinion over the past decade.

Who wants green mortgages?

Surprisingly, older landlords are more interested in green mortgage products than the younger generation. Only half of landlords under 45 said they were interested in green mortgages – compared to two thirds of those over 45 of older.

Roughly 11 in 20 female landlords (56%) said they are interested, compared to 13 in 20 male landlords (64 per cent).

Jeni Browne, director of Mortgages for Business, said: “Landlords’ attitudes have changed dramatically, particularly in the last decade.

“Given housing accounts for such a significant chunk of the UK’s carbon emissions, it’s great that landlords are so interested in making greener choices – spurred on, no doubt, by the fact landlords are rushing to upgrade their properties to meet new EPC rating rules by 2028. Whatever the reasons, landlords now appear interested in joining the battle to combat climate change. That hasn’t always been the case.

“Landlords should be interested in these products though – quite apart from the ethical considerations, green mortgages reward landlords with a lower rate when they shrink their carbon footprint.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Government-backed Mortgage Guarantee Scheme launches

The scheme has already boosted the number of 5% deposit mortgages available to 38

Close
+ +