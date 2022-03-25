TSB and Virgin Money increase rates

Mortgage rates are being hiked across the market in response to the Bank of England's Base Rate rises

Virgin Money is pulling its ‘Freedom Fix’ tracker range and upping rates, while TSB has reintroduced products and increased pricing on mortgages by as much as 0.65 per cent.

Across its residential range, TSB is reintroducing its five-year fixes within its new build, shared ownership, first-time buyer, and house purchase ranges.

Rates start at 2.89 per cent for products up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and go up to 3.14 per cent at 80-85 per cent LTV. The products are fee-free.

There is also a 70-75 per cent LTV product, with a rate of 2.54 per cent, and a fee-free option at 2.74 per cent.

The bank has also launched a 75-80 per cent LTV product with a 2.84 per cent rate and a £995 fee.

For buy-to-let, two and five-year fixes have been relaunched for purchase and remortgage up to 80 per cent LTV with no fee.

As for rate increases, buy-to-let two and five-year fixed purchase and remortgage products have risen by 0.35 per cent, up to 75 per cent LTV. These have a £995 fee.

For residential borrowers, purchase and remortgage products fixed for two or five years up to 80 per cent LTV with no fee have increased by up to 0.35 per cent.

Virgin Money

Virgin Money is pulling its Freedom Fix tracker range and increasing some rates by 0.20 per cent.

It’s core offerings will see selected 65 to 85 per cent LTV two and three-year fixed rates go up by 0.16 per cent, while selected 65 to 75 per cent LTV five-year fixers will go up just 0.06 per cent.

Selected buy-to-let 75 per cent LTV fixed rates will go up 0.36 per cent.