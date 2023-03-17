You are here: Home -

TSB lowers mortgage rates by up to 0.3 percentage points

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
17/03/2023
The lender's new five-year fixed rates start at 4.09% and two-year fixes from 4.44%
TSB has lowered its residential and product transfer deals by up to 0.3 percentage points, including fee paying and fee-free products.

On the residential side, two-year fixed house purchase and remortgage deals with £995 fee up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) have fallen by around 0.3 percentage points.

Pricing for these products starts from 4.44 per cent at 60 per cent LTV and goes up to 4.69 per cent at 85 per cent LTV.

The lender has also lowered its two-year fixed house purchase deal at 85 to 90 per cent LTV with no-fee by around 0.3 percentage points, and it now stands at 5.24 per cent.

Its five-year fixed remortgage deals up to 80 per cent LTV with £995 fee have fallen by around 0.1 percentage points.

Deals at 60 per cent LTV stands at 4.09 per cent and goes up to 4.39 per cent at 80 per cent LTV.

Product transfer rates reduced

On the product transfer side, two-year fixed residential rates up to 85 per cent LTV with £995 fee have fallen by around 0.3 percentage points.

Pricing begins from 4.39 per cent at 60 per cent LTV and goes to 4.94 per cent at 85 per cent LTV.

Five-year fixed residential rates with £995 fee up to 80 per cent LTV have reduced by around 0.1 percentage points.

At 60 per cent LTV the deal is priced at 4.09 per cent and comes to 4.39 per cent at 80 per cent LTV.

