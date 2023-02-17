You are here: Home -

Two new fixed rate deals launched by Leeds Building Society

17/02/2023
The mutual has bolstered its mortgage offering with new two-year fixed products
Leeds Building Society has launched two new fixed rate mortgages.

The two-year products come with competitive interest rates and are available at 65% – 75% loan to value (LTV).

The lowest rate of the new products starts at 4.32% which is available up to 65% of the property’s value, along with a fee-free 4.72% fixed rate which is available up to 75% LTV.

Both products offer a free standard valuaton and a fees assisted legal service for in-house remortgages.

Jonathan Thompson, senior mortgage manager at Leeds Building Society, said: “In this challenging economic environment, we know that customers are looking for ways to gain certainty on their spending, so we are pleased to add two new fixed rate mortgage products starting at 4.32%.”

What’s new?

  • A two-year fixed rate at 4.32% of to 65% of the property’s value. The deal carries a completion fee of £999, and comes with free standard valuation and fees-assisted legal service for in-house remortgages.
  • A fee-free two-year fixed rate at 4.72% of to 75% of the property’s value. The deal comes with free standard valuation and fees-assisted legal service for in-house remortgages.

Both products allow 10% penalty-free capital overpayments each year.

