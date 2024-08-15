Menu

UK economy expanded by 0.6% in the second quarter of 2024

The UK economy grew 0.6% in the three months to June, according to the latest gross domestic product (GDP) estimates published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

GDP measures the value of goods and services produced in the UK. It estimates the size of – and growth in – the economy.

UK GDP is estimated to have increased by 0.6% between April and June 2024, following growth of 0.7% in the previous quarter (January to March).

According to the ONS, compared with the same quarter a year ago, GDP is estimated to have increased 0.9% in Q2 2024.

However, GDP is estimated to have shown no growth in June 2024, following unrevised growth of 0.4% in May 2024 and no growth in April 2024.

For Q2, growth was attributed to the 0.8% rise in services output – for the second consecutive quarter – with early estimates suggesting 14 out of 20 of the sub-sectors grew, which offset falls in both the production and construction sectors.

However, on a month-by-month snapshot, services output fell by 0.1% in June.

Production output grew by 0.8% in June, following growth of 0.3% in May, but fell by 0.1% in the three months to June.

