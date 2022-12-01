You are here: Home -

UK house prices see biggest monthly fall in two years

0
Written by:
01/12/2022
Higher mortgage rates and stretched affordability are beginning to push property prices down
UK house prices see biggest monthly fall in two years

UK house prices fell 1.4% between October and November, said Nationwide, the biggest fall since June 2020.

The average UK house price is now £263,788.

It follows a 0.9% drop in October, as the housing market slowdown continues.

Annual UK house price growth also slowed sharply, to 4.4% in November, from 7.2% in October, said the UK’s biggest building society.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “While financial market conditions have stabilised, interest rates for new mortgages remain elevated and the market has lost a significant degree of momentum. Housing affordability for potential buyers and home movers has become much more stretched at a time when household finances are already under pressure from high inflation.

“The market looks set to remain subdued in the coming quarters. Inflation is set to remain high for some time and Bank Rate is likely to rise further as the Bank of England seeks to ensure demand in the economy slows to relieve domestic price pressures.

“The outlook is uncertain, and much will depend on how the broader economy performs, but a relatively soft landing is still possible.”

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, added: “The carnage wrought by the mini-budget may have tipped the property market over the edge. The delay in sales being completed means this is just a first glimpse of the horrors that may lie ahead, and it’s looking like the next few months could be something of a nightmare.

“In theory, buyers always knew rates would rise, because they were already on their way up. However, the speed and scale of the hikes made them all-too aware of the risk. Meanwhile, fear spread that prices could be on their way down before long.”

Affordability constrained

Affordability was already becoming stretched across the UK, and the recent increases in mortgage rates have exacerbated the issue.

Nationwide analysed affordability across different regions by using income data to calculate where within the income distribution scale someone purchasing the typical first-time buyer property in each region would sit, assuming they had a 20% deposit and borrowed four times their income.

If the typical buyer is located higher in the income distribution it suggests affordability is more stretched, with more people priced out of the market.

Gardner explained: “The picture that emerges is that this hypothetical typical buyer is located further up the income spectrum as you go from the north to south of the country.

“For example, in Scotland and the North of England, this typical buyer would be in the 30th income percentile, while in the South West they would be in the 80th percentile, and above the 90th percentile in London and the South East.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.