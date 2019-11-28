You are here: Home -

UK house prices tick up 0.5%

0
Written by:
28/11/2019
A marginal rise in prices kept annual price inflation below 1% for the 12th month running
UK house prices tick up 0.5%

The average house price in the UK in November was £215,734, according to Nationwide, 0.5% higher than in October, and 0.8% higher than in November last year.

That’s now 12 months in a row where annual property price inflation has failed to hit 1%.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “Indicators of UK economic activity have been fairly volatile in recent quarters, but the underlying pace of growth appears to have slowed as a result of weaker global growth and an intensification of Brexit uncertainty.”

Election connection

With the UK general election in a few week’s time, Nationwide analysed house price movements in the months around previous elections, and also the 2016 EU referendum.

Gardner said: “It appears that housing market trends have not traditionally been impacted around the time of general elections. Rightly or wrongly, for most home buyers, elections are not foremost in their minds while buying or selling their home.”

Jonathan Samuels, CEO of the property lender, Octane Capital, disagreed, suggesting that “in the General Election, the property market is fast approaching its most radical juncture for decades”.

He added: “While broader economic trends have dominated house price movements around elections in the past, this General Election has a whole new level of significance and could have a material impact on price trends in 2020 and beyond.

“A strong Conservative majority has the potential to reignite the market whereas a Corbyn-led coalition could see further atrophy and decline.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Help to Buy ISA deadline looms

If you want to take advantage of the Government scheme before it ends on Saturday, you need to move quickly

Close