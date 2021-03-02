What homebuyers really want from a property

More space, a home office and good internet connection are three of the new must-have features

Homebuyers are looking for more space, indoors and out, according to a new report by Royal London.

These are some of the most desirable property features, with space for pets, natural lighting and parking also revealed as important requirements for future homes, according to current movers.

Over a third of those looking to move (38%) stated that the COVID-19 pandemic convinced them to move home.

Homeworking shift

The survey also revealed that house movers are beginning to look for properties with home offices, and high-speed internet, as well as those with more open floor plans and more parking.

One in six (17%) people moving said that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed where they want to live, with many looking to move to a more rural area.

Mona Patel, consumer spokesperson at Royal London said: “The restrictions and lockdown measures have seen millions of households in the UK set up remote offices from their kitchens, bedrooms, living rooms and dining rooms. With so much time being spent indoors, it was inevitable that people would start thinking about their home environment.

“Unsurprisingly, space is the most desirable feature for home movers who want more room both indoors and outdoors. While cities have always been popular home buying locations, the pandemic has seen a shift in attitude as our research shows that there is a greater demand for rural locations.”