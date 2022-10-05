You are here: Home -

What's a snagging list and who needs one?

05/10/2022
If you're buying a new-build home, you'll want to make sure everything is in order before you complete on the purchase
Buying a new-build home has plenty of perks. Everything has been newly constructed and is free from the wear and tear of a pre-owned property.

But that doesn’t mean mistakes haven’t been made during construction.

As with any other home or project, it’s wise to do your own checks of a property before signing on the dotted line and completing the sale, according to broker Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Brian Murphy, head of lending, recommends that buyers of a new-build home complete their own ‘snagging list’ before moving in to make sure that everything is in tip-top condition.

He explains below what this is and why you need a snagging list if you’re buying a new build.

What is a snagging list?

A snagging list helps you to spot any defects within a new-build home before you move in. It can reveal anything from small, unfinished jobs to structural problems and breaches of building regulations.

The snagging list will then serve to help you negotiate fixing any issues with the housing developer. You can ask that they either finish any necessary work before completion of the sale or reduce the asking price accordingly.

When should you get a snagging survey?

The quicker the survey is completed, the more time you have to reach an agreement with the developer should any snags be found. The best time for a snagging survey is before you exchange contracts with the developer and move into your new home.

Some developers don’t allow snagging inspections before completion. In this case, you should get it done as soon as possible after completion, and no later than two years after you move in.

What does a snagging list include?

The report should cover the interior and exterior of the house, as well as any garden, driveway or garage included as part of the property.

The surveyor will assess things that commonly cause problems or may be overlooked. This might include:

● Problems with internal finishes, such as plastering and skirting boards

● Damage to external brickwork

● Cracked or loose roof tiles

● Insufficient insulation in lofts, roofs, walls and floors

● Difficulty opening or closing doors and windows

● Uneven floors or stairs

● Poorly installed appliances.

Can you do your own snagging survey?

Yes, but only if you have a thorough understanding of building and construction. You’ll also need permission from the property developer to access the site.

While you don’t need a specific qualification to perform a snagging report, it’s highly recommended that this is performed by a professional surveyor to be on the safe side. Not only will this avoid anything being overlooked, it’ll also improve the credibility of your claim should you find any issues.

How much will a snagging report cost?

Prices vary depending on the inspector you use and the size of the property. As a guide, you can expect to pay somewhere between £300 and £600, but this investment can help provide peace of mind that the report is undertaken thoroughly and with credibility, especially when compared to the potential cost of rectifying certain issues.

If you choose to perform the survey yourself, it’ll only cost you your time. However, if you miss anything, this could prove costly should you end up facing urgent repairs in the future.

