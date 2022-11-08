Which cities are most at risk from climate-related home damage?

Climate change is set to cause more damage to our homes, but you can protect your property by following a few simple tips

The English city most at risk of climate-related home damage is Kingston-Upon-Hull, according to Compare the Market.

The price comparison site looked into which English cities are most susceptible to climate-related home damage. It based this on a variety of factors including climate score, the number of people in flood risk areas, average rainfall per year, average temperature, average wind speed and air quality and pollution levels.

It found that Kingston-Upon-Hull has nearly 300,000 people at risk of river and sea flooding coupled with the second-highest air quality and pollution levels.

Hull was followed by Leeds in second place, with Plymouth, Manchester and Preston making up the top five most at-risk cities.

London is the city with most inhabitants at risk of river and sea flooding – nearly 2.4 million people.

Climate related home damage is set to get worse, said Compare the Market, which noted that almost three-quarters of homeowners who have made a weather-related damage claim have done so within the last five years alone. It said this shows ‘how climate-related home damage is something homeowners are having to become more aware of’.

Five ways to protect your property

The price comparison has also published its five top tips on how homeowners can keep their property safe from climate-related damage:

1. Install shutters or reflective blinds to block out heat from the sun in high temperatures. This will reduce the risk of sun damage and fires.

2. If you’re in a flood-prone area, replace any wooden floors, doors or window frames with more flood-resistant alternatives, such as ceramic tiles for the floor.

3. Reposition all electrical sockets and appliances to be further away from the ground in case of flooding.

4. Check that all fences, doors, posts etc. are secure and sturdy in case of strong winds.

5. Make sure you have the right buildings and contents cover included in your home insurance policy. If you live in a high flood-risk area, for example, you’ll need to make sure your home insurance covers flood damage to both the building and its contents, as this level of cover varies between providers.