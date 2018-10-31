You are here: Home -

Which city is seeing the fastest house price growth?

31/10/2018
Average annual property price inflation in cities is falling, but in some parts of the country it is still nudging 7%
House price inflation in UK cities has slowed to 3.2%, according to Hometrack, down from 3.8% a year ago.

But the regional split is significant.

While two cities are registering annual price falls, five are tracking house price inflation at over 6%, and one at nearly 7%.

So, which UK city came top in terms of house price growth over the past year?

Mersey paradise

Liverpool is the fastest growing city with annual inflation at 6.9%, followed by Birmingham (6.5%) and Leicester (6.4%).

In the capital, 54% of London City postcodes are registering annual price falls and overall prices have fallen by 0.4%.

The re-pricing process in London continues to unfold at differing speeds and against the backdrop of lower turnover, said Hometrack. Demand remains weak and as a result the property business said it expects prices in London to continue to drift lower over 2019 as prices re-align to what buyers are prepared to pay.

In Aberdeen prices are down 4.4% over the year, making it the worst performing city.

