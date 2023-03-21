You are here: Home -

Worst February for home sales in a decade

0
Written by:
21/03/2023
Property sales have now dropped below pre-pandemic levels
Worst February for home sales in a decade

There were 76,920 UK residential transactions in February 2023, 18% lower than February 2022 and 2% higher than January 2023, said HM Revenue & Customs.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the figures still show an 18% annual fall, as well as a 4% monthly drop from January to February.

On both measures, it’s the worst February in 10 years.

HM Revenue & Customs noted that residential transactions have been stable in recent months, but said ‘we are now starting to see a decline in the numbers of transactions’.

In fact, home sales are now marginally lower than pre-coronavirus.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Mini-budget misery crashed property sales at the start of this year. However, we don’t yet know whether this is a brief and brutal shock, or the beginning of a miserable period for the property market.

“The question is whether we get the usual pick up in agreed sales this summer, and the jury is still out. Any optimism is based on mortgage rates dropping even further, helping with both affordability and confidence levels from buyers. However, this makes two assumptions that are far from foregone conclusions.”

Karen Noye, mortgage expert at Quilter, added: “Lower residential transactions can have a cascading effect on the overall economy, as the housing market plays a crucial role in generating economic activity, such as construction and home improvement. Moreover, the slowdown in the housing market can also impact the household sector, as it can reduce consumer confidence and affect the wealth of homeowners.

“For the time being, the lack of transactions in the market will have a material impact on house prices, pushing them downwards as sellers compete for buyers, reversing how the market has operated over the last few years.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.