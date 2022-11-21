You are here: Home -

Yorkshire Building Society cuts fixed rates to sub-5%

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
21/11/2022
The mutual has reduced the cost of some mortgages, including cutting its tracker rate to 3.29%
Yorkshire Building Society cuts fixed rates to sub-5%

Yorkshire Building Society has made rate cuts to its mortgage range, putting fixed pricing below five per cent and its tracker mortgage at less than four per cent.

Reductions of between 0.2 and 1.16 per cent have been made.

There is a five-year fix at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 4.94 per cent, down from 5.34 per cent with a £1,495 completion fee.

Its two-year tracker mortgage has a rate of 3.29 per cent, down from 4.15 per cent. This has a £995 completion fee and is also available at 75 per cent LTV.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re acutely conscious that people are feeling the squeeze from a variety of directions at the moment, with the rising cost of living and, more recently, the increasing interest rate environment prompted by the Bank of England’s decision to make successive changes to its base rate to try to control inflation.

“With market rates starting to show signs of settling a little lower than their recent peak, we decided there is a perfect opportunity for us to offer our borrowers even better value.”

He added: “As a mutual building society, we were established to help borrowers overcome challenges and we hope this extensive set of rate reductions will go some way towards easing the strain for people looking to buy or remortgage their home at the present time.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.