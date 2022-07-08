You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

10-year fixed rate mortgages launched by First Direct

0
Written by:
08/07/2022
The deals offer long-term payment security to borrowers concerned about rising interest rates
10-year fixed rate mortgages launched by First Direct

First Direct has launched a new range of 10-year fixed rate mortgages.

This products are available to first-time buyers and home movers, as well as remortgagors and customers looking for additional borrowing.

The new deals are available to borrowers with a maximum loan-to-value (LTV) of 80%, who have a deposit or equity stake of 20% or more.

Borrowers can secure up to £550,000, and choose from a lower rate option with a £490 product fee, or a fee-free option with a higher rate.

The mortgages can be taken up to a maximum 40-year term and include a free standard valuation.

The new deals, launched in response to customer demand, include:

· A 10-year fix at 3.34%, up to 60% LTV with a £490 product fee

· A 10-year fix at 3.39%, up to 60% LTV with no fee

· A 10-year fix at 3.49%, up to 75% LTV with a £490 product fee

· A 10-year fix at 3.59%, up to 75% LTV with no fee

· A 10-year fix at 3.59%, up to 80% LTV with a £490 product fee

· A 10-year fix at 3.69%, up to 80% LTV with no fee.

The lender said it launched the 10-year fixed mortgages to help borrowers combat rising interest rates and give some long-term reassurance to homeowners.

The lender also offers customers the option to make unlimited overpayments, whenever they choose.

Chris Pitt, CEO of First Direct, said: “The cost of living crisis in particular has forced homeowners and prospective buyers to rejig their monthly incomings and outgoings, of which mortgage payments tend to take up the lion’s share.

“After a string of base rate hikes in 2022, the launch of this product is to give home owners and buyers long-term peace of mind while external volatility – such as soaring house prices and rising utility bills – shows no signs of abating.”

First Direct mortgages are only available online and over the telephone and not operate through mortgage brokers.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.