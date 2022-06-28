Discounted rate mortgages launched by Accord

The lender, which is part of Yorkshire Building Society, has launched the deals to provide a lower rate option for those looking to cut costs

Accord Mortgages has launched a range of two-year discounted rate mortgages for both residential borrowers and buy-to-let landlords.

The lender, which is part of Yorkshire Building Society, offers its mortgage products exclusively through mortgage advisers.

Borrowers can access the mortgages through their broker who will apply to the lender on their behalf.

What’s new?

Accord is launching two-year discounted variable rate mortgages from 2.14% for residential borrowers and 2.15% for landlords, based on mortgages up to 60% of the property’s value.

Residential borrowers with a smaller deposit have other options: Those with 25% upfront can access a two-year discounted rate of 2.21% and borrowers with 15% upfront can choose a two-year discount at 2.34% (with a £495 fee and £500 cahsback).

Simon Garner, mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to re-introduce our discounted standard variable rate mortgages, now with additional incentives, to give brokers more choice when advising both residential and landlord clients.

“These products provide a lower initial rate than our equivalent fixed rate products and with the additional features, could provide great value options for brokers and their clients.”