Nationwide chops cost of some mortgages

05/05/2020
The building society has cut rates on its fixed mortgages and launched a new tracker deal
Nationwide Building Society has reduced rates on a range of its mortgage deals.

The lender has cut some mortgage rates by up to 0.35 per cent, as well as launching a new tracker mortgage.

The new deal is a two-year tracker and is available to remortgage borrowers with a stake of at least 40% in their home. It has a rate of 1.29% and comes with a £1,499 fee.

Nationwide fixed rates include a two-year fix of 1.54 per cent up to 80 per cent of the property’s value with a £999 fee, and a five-year fixed option at 1.79 per cent.

Nationwide director of mortgages Henry Jordan, said: “The mortgage market remains really competitive and many borrowers continue to like the security of fixing their mortgage repayments, especially in time of economic uncertainty.

“These reductions demonstrate our commitment to offering competitive rates across the range of LTVs supporting borrowers no matter how much deposit they have.”

