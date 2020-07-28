You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Switch your mortgage now while rates are still low

0
Written by:
28/07/2020
Mortgage rates are currently competitive but they're starting to inch up, so now could be the perfect time to remortgage
Switch your mortgage now while rates are still low

The average two-year fixed rate fell to an historic low of 1.99% this month, according to Moneyfacts.

However, the financial information provider urged those coming to the end of their current deal to remortgage quickly, as average rates have already begun to rise.

It also found that the current average standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage for July 2020, which those coming to the end of their initial term could now be facing, is 4.46%.

This means that those who fail to remortgage to a new deal could be paying 2.47% more than if they had switched to a new two-year fixed deal at the start of July.

Deal coming to an end?

The average two-year fixed rate at the start of July 2018 was 2.52%, which means that those who are now reverting to their lender’s SVR could be looking at a rate increase of 1.94% – or a £200 hike in their monthly mortgage repayments.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Considering current circumstances and the wide-spread concerns around household income many are experiencing at this time, this difference in payment could give an extremely welcome boost to monthly income.

“If those eligible to take the plunge and seek out a new deal need any further incentive, over the course of this month, we have seen the average rate for a two-year fixed deal begin to climb again.

“With the average SVR likely to remain more static moving forwards and the mortgage market itself remaining fluid, as lenders continue to amend their ranges in reaction to an ever-evolving landscape, there is no guarantee that rates will not continue to increase.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Furloughed workers restricted from borrowing, as lenders tighten criteria

HSBC is the latest lender to restrict who can borrow in light of the impact of Covid-19 on the jobs...

Close