You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Which home improvements will boost your property’s value?

0
Written by:
04/12/2019
If you want to sell, smart home improvements can increase your property's price without costing a fortune
Which home improvements will boost your property’s value?

Adding a conservatory is the most cost-effective way of adding value to your property, according to research from HaMuch.com.

The tradespeople comparison site worked out the percentage value added by a number of home improvements on the average house, once you’ve accounted for the cost of the work, to see which projects are most cost-effective.

It found that installing a conservatory costs £6,675 but increases the price by £14,062, or 6%. This means you increase the property value by an average £7,387 after factoring in the money spent on the installation.

Other good-value home improvements include installing a kitchen, which adds £4,890 of value after taking costs into account, and all-over redecoration, which adds £4,765 to the house price after costs.

Big money projects

Converting your loft into a living area increases the property value by an average 10.8%, or £25,312, but it’s estimated to cost £21,000 to carry out and you may need to gain planning permission, alter the roof structure, and add a staircase.

At the other end of the scale are projects that add very little in value, and landscaping your garden is one of the worst offenders. It costs an average £3,000, but adds only £3,281 to your property’s value – a gain of £281.

Founder and CEO of HaMuch.com, Tarquin Purdie, said: “Improving your home can also help increase its value in the event that you are looking to sell and adding a conservatory is the most cost-effective way of increasing your property’s value.

“However, not every improvement will add value so it’s worth researching first, although if you want to make a guaranteed difference to your home’s value, a loft conversion is the way to go despite the high up-front costs.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Hanley Economic Building Society launches self-build mortgage

The new mortgage product helps those who want a second home to build their own

Close