You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Yorkshire Building Society adds 95% remortgages to range

0
Written by:
25/06/2021
The refreshed range is targeted at homebuyers and remortgagors with smaller deposits or equity stakes
Yorkshire Building Society adds 95% remortgages to range

Yorkshire Building Society has added two new products to its remortgage range, for homeowners with limited equity in their homes, and well as reducing rates for homebuyers.

The lender has launched a two-year fixed remortgage rate at 3.70% and a five-year fixed remortgage rate at 3.79%, both of which are available up to 95% of the property’s value.

The mortgages are both fee-free and come with a free standard valuation and free remortgage legal service.

Lower rates

The lender has also reduced rates on its mortgages available to homebuyers with modest deposits.

The new lower rates for borrowers with a 5% deposit include:

  • A two-year fixed rate at 3.45% (was 3.79%), available to homebuyers, with a £995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation
  • A fee-free five-year fixed rate at 3.88% (was 3.99%), available to homebuyers, with a free standard valuation.

The lender has also cut rates for homebuyers with a 10% deposit, including:

  • A two-year fixed rate of 3.09% (was 3.29%), with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.
  • A five-year fixed rate of 3.39% (was 3.49%), with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

Ben Reed, mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re really pleased to introduce this refreshed range, which we hope will help support a variety of borrowers with smaller deposits, including those looking to remortgage with less equity”.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Bank of England holds its base rate at record low level

It's good news for borrowers as low interest rates look set to stay

Close
+ +