Yorkshire Building Society adds 95% remortgages to range

The refreshed range is targeted at homebuyers and remortgagors with smaller deposits or equity stakes

Yorkshire Building Society has added two new products to its remortgage range, for homeowners with limited equity in their homes, and well as reducing rates for homebuyers.

The lender has launched a two-year fixed remortgage rate at 3.70% and a five-year fixed remortgage rate at 3.79%, both of which are available up to 95% of the property’s value.

The mortgages are both fee-free and come with a free standard valuation and free remortgage legal service.

Lower rates

The lender has also reduced rates on its mortgages available to homebuyers with modest deposits.

The new lower rates for borrowers with a 5% deposit include:

A two-year fixed rate at 3.45% (was 3.79%), available to homebuyers, with a £995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation

A fee-free five-year fixed rate at 3.88% (was 3.99%), available to homebuyers, with a free standard valuation.

The lender has also cut rates for homebuyers with a 10% deposit, including:

A two-year fixed rate of 3.09% (was 3.29%), with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

A five-year fixed rate of 3.39% (was 3.49%), with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

Ben Reed, mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re really pleased to introduce this refreshed range, which we hope will help support a variety of borrowers with smaller deposits, including those looking to remortgage with less equity”.