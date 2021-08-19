Yorkshire Building Society launches 0.95% mortgage

The mutual has provided more choice for those with substantial deposits, including borrowers who want to lock in for the longer term

Yorkshire Building Society has launched two sub-1% deals including a 0.95% two-year fixed rate for borrowers with a 35% deposit or equity stake.

For those with a smaller 25% deposit or equity stake there’s a 0.97% two-year fixed rate.

Both rates are on offer to homebuyers and those remortgaging and come with a £1,495 fee.

Five-year options

The mutual has also launched new five-year fixed rates, including a 1.3% rate for those borrowing up to 65% of the property’s value. The deal comes with a lower fee of £495, £250 cashback and a free standard valuation. Homeowners looking to remortgage will also get free remortgage legal services included.

Borrowers looking to lock in for longer could benefit from a new seven-year fixed rate of 1.60%, which comes with a £495 fee and a free standard valuation.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re really pleased to add these latest deals, which include our lowest rates for a number of years, to our mortgage range to give borrowers more competitive choice when financing their home.

“With many homeowners and buyers keen to take advantage of the current low rate environment we’ve strengthened both our short and longer term deals with a variety of options suited to varying borrower needs, including no and low fee mortgages, and those with additional features such as cashback and free standard valuation.”