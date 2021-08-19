You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Yorkshire Building Society launches 0.95% mortgage

0
Written by:
19/08/2021
The mutual has provided more choice for those with substantial deposits, including borrowers who want to lock in for the longer term
Yorkshire Building Society launches 0.95% mortgage

Yorkshire Building Society has launched two sub-1% deals including a 0.95% two-year fixed rate for borrowers with a 35% deposit or equity stake.

For those with a smaller 25% deposit or equity stake there’s a 0.97% two-year fixed rate.

Both rates are on offer to homebuyers and those remortgaging and come with a £1,495 fee.

Five-year options

The mutual has also launched new five-year fixed rates, including a 1.3% rate for those borrowing up to 65% of the property’s value. The deal comes with a lower fee of £495, £250 cashback and a free standard valuation. Homeowners looking to remortgage will also get free remortgage legal services included.

Borrowers looking to lock in for longer could benefit from a new seven-year fixed rate of 1.60%, which comes with a £495 fee and a free standard valuation.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re really pleased to add these latest deals, which include our lowest rates for a number of years, to our mortgage range to give borrowers more competitive choice when financing their home.

“With many homeowners and buyers keen to take advantage of the current low rate environment we’ve strengthened both our short and longer term deals with a variety of options suited to varying borrower needs, including no and low fee mortgages, and those with additional features such as cashback and free standard valuation.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
house prices arrow up
House prices surged in June, but has property price inflation peaked?

House price growth hit a 17-year high in June but the market is now showing some signs of slowing

Close
+ +