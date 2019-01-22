You are here: Home - Specialist Mortgages - Guides - Guides -

Guide to Credit Repair Mortgages

22/01/2019
Credit problems don't need to prevent you from getting a mortgage, and this new free guide, from Your Mortgage and Pepper Money, shows you how you can get back on track
If you have made a financial mistake in the recent past, you might find it difficult to get a mortgage on the high street.

Mainstream mortgage lenders have tightened their lending criteria significantly following the credit crunch and those with a history of bad credit can struggle to get a mortgage offer.

Luckily specialist lenders recognise that a making a mistake with your money doesn’t necessarily make you a high risk mortgage borrower. They understand that life-changing events such as divorce, death or redundancy can impact on your finances, often through no fault of your own. And they are willing to look more closely at your mortgage application to see the bigger picture, and hopefully be able to lend you a mortgage.

The Your Mortgage Guide to Credit Repair Mortgages, in association with Pepper Money, shows you how you can get a mortgage and buy a home, or switch your current deal, even if a credit problem has set you back. We’ll show you how to get back on track.

