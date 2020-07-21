You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Equity release providers cut rates and number of deals

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
21/07/2020
Later life lending ranges have been slashed by 20% as providers adapt to the Coronavirus crisis
Equity release providers cut rates and number of deals

Five out of nine equity release lenders have cut or launched new rates in July, as providers attempt to adjust to new market conditions.

Analysis from Moneyfacts found the majority of providers were repositioning their lifetime mortgage ranges to adapt to the Covid-19 market.

But despite the recent spate of new deals launched, since the start of June 90 deals have been withdrawn from the market.

There are currently 355 lifetime mortgage deals available to the over-55s, a 60 per cent increase on the number of deals available in July 2019. Compared to June, however, there has been a 20 per drop from 445 deals.

Average rates have slightly decreased month-on-month from 4.27 per cent in June, to 4.26 per cent this month and are 0.63 basis points lower than July 2019 when the average rate was 4.89 per cent.

A recent market study by Key found that the habits of consumers had also changed compared to this time last year.

Key reported 44 per cent of over-55s had turned to equity release to reduce debt, a rise of seven per cent versus H1 2019. Meanwhile those looking to use the cash for a holiday or home improvements fell to four per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

Rachel Springall, spokeswoman at Moneyfacts, said: “Clearly these are challenging times for the personal finance industry and consumers debating whether an equity release deal is right for them may be deterred from making any changes to their finances, particularly since the start of 2020.”

She added: “This changing landscape could be a sign of providers adjusting to challenges faced during the first half of 2020, and there is hope that the situation will improve as the UK eases out of lockdown.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
remortgaging rockets
Asking prices rocket as homebuyer demand soars

Sellers are confident as the post-lockdown property market booms and buyer enquiries surge

Close