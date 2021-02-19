Five top tips to prevent accidental damage at home

Accidental damage claims continue to climb during lockdown, as we are all stuck indoors for longer

There was an 11% increase in claims for accidental damage in 2020 compared to 2019, according to figures from Halifax Home Insurance.

Even as lockdown rules started easing over the summer months, accidental damage claims kept rising, peaking to 2,106 and 2,226 in July and September respectively. This represents a 19% and 35% increase between the same months the previous year.

Tim Downes, senior claims manager at Halifax Home Insurance, said: “With the country still on lockdown and homes being used as offices, gyms, playgrounds and everything in between, it’s almost inevitable that accidents can happen leading to damage.

“Homes continue to be crowded with most schools, universities and work places still closed, and the wintery weather making it even harder to get outdoors.

“These are all ways that unexpected damage could occur at home, so it’s really important to make sure you have the right type of home insurance with accidental damage cover in place.”

Prevention better than cure

As a result of the rising number of claims , Halifax Home Insurance has published its top tips on preventing accidental damage in the home:

1. Keep drinks away from electrical items

With the nation spending more time on electrical items like laptops, TVs and computer games for entertainment, it can be easy to trip on a trailing wire. Make sure that electrical cables for items are tucked away to avoid trips and breakages.

2. Avoid playing games with rackets and balls

If you are playing games indoors, encourage your children to choose options such as jigsaws or card games instead.

3. Careful with pots and pans

With restaurants still closed, people are likely to be spending more time in the kitchen. It’s therefore important to take care around potential risks such as boiling water and hot pans.

4. Check your cover

Accidents do happen, so have your insurer’s details to hand just in case and check your policy so you know what you’re covered for.