Government commits to delivering 300,000 social and affordable homes

The government has announced plans to build around 300,000 social and affordable homes through its new £39bn Social and Affordable Homes programme.

At least 60% of these homes will be for social rent and linked to local incomes, accounting for around 180,000 properties. It said this was six times more homes than seen in the decade to 2024.

The government said housing standards would be improved under plans from the deputy Prime Minister to bring in a “decade of housing renewal”.

There are also plans to update and modernise the Decent Homes Standard, which will be extended to the private rental sector for the first time. Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards will also be introduced to the social housing sector for the first time.

Views will be sought on this, and the government said it would work to implement Awaab’s Law.

There will be changes to Right to Buy and other measures to protect council housing stock, the government said.

Angela Rayner, deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary, said: “We are seizing this golden opportunity with both hands to transform this country by building the social and affordable homes we need, so we create a brighter future where families aren’t trapped in temporary accommodation and young people are no longer locked out of a secure home.

“With investment and reform, this government is delivering the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation, unleashing a social rent revolution, and embarking on a decade of renewal for social and affordable housing in this country.

“That’s why I am urging everyone in the social housing sector to step forward with us now to make this vision a reality, to work together to turn the tide on the housing crisis together and deliver the homes and living standards people deserve through our Plan for Change.”

Miatta Fahnbulleh, minister for energy consumers, said: “Everyone deserves to live in a warm, secure and affordable home, which is why we are setting out bold plans today to transform housing over the next decade.

“This includes proposals to introduce an energy-efficiency standard for social housing for the first time ever, helping tenants benefit from cheaper energy bills and more efficient homes.”