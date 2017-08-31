Leeds BS launches Help to Buy deals

The mortgages and remortgages are available as two-, three- and five-year fixed rate products, all with £500 cashback.

The two-year deal is at 1.74% at up to 75% loan to value (LTV), the three-year is at 2.29% up to 80% LTV and the five-year is also at 2.29% but up to 75% LTV.

The mutual said it was “mindful of the current pressures facing the remortgage conveyancing market” so had chosen the cashback option to gives borrowers the ability to choose their own conveyancer.

All three products include free standard valuations up to £1m value, while the two-year and five-year loans have a £999 product fee. The three-year deal is fee-free.

“We’ve responded to feedback in how we’re simplifying our Help to Buy proposition,” said Leeds Building Society director of product and distribution Jaedon Green.

“We were the first lender to accept HTB remortgage applications – our three-year deals are particularly popular with existing HTB homeowners looking for a new deal which runs for the remainder of the interest-free period of their government equity loan.

“The society offers a choice of incentive deals to suit borrowers’ individual needs and we’ve added £500 cashback to the latest deals to give customers more flexibility,” he added.