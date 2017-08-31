You are here: Home - Government Help - News -

Leeds BS launches Help to Buy deals

0
Written by:
31/08/2017
Leeds Building Society has launched a trio of Help to Buy (HTB) fixed-rate cashback deals.
Leeds BS launches Help to Buy deals

The mortgages and remortgages are available as two-, three- and five-year fixed rate products, all with £500 cashback.

The two-year deal is at 1.74% at up to 75% loan to value (LTV), the three-year is at 2.29% up to 80% LTV and the five-year is also at 2.29% but up to 75% LTV.

The mutual said it was “mindful of the current pressures facing the remortgage conveyancing market” so had chosen the cashback option to gives borrowers the ability to choose their own conveyancer.

All three products include free standard valuations up to £1m value, while the two-year and five-year loans have a £999 product fee. The three-year deal is fee-free.

“We’ve responded to feedback in how we’re simplifying our Help to Buy proposition,” said Leeds Building Society director of product and distribution Jaedon Green.

“We were the first lender to accept HTB remortgage applications – our three-year deals are particularly popular with existing HTB homeowners looking for a new deal which runs for the remainder of the interest-free period of their government equity loan.

“The society offers a choice of incentive deals to suit borrowers’ individual needs and we’ve added £500 cashback to the latest deals to give customers more flexibility,” he added.

Related Posts

Tagged:

Tag Box

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Are you on the right mortgage product?

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_458347303
Parents of young kids could borrow more: YBS

Parents with children under five years old could see a 17% uplift in the size of mortgage they can afford...

Close