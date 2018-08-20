You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Lloyd’s Bank launches cashback mortgages up to £1,000

0
Written by:
20/08/2018
The cash lump sums are available to those borrowers who remortgage from another lender
Lloyd’s Bank launches cashback mortgages up to £1,000

Lloyds Bank is refunding one standard monthly mortgage payment up to £1,000 to customers who remortgage from another lender.

This new cashback offer is available for customers who apply for a mortgage by 21st October 2018.

All remortgage customers can use a dedicated Mortgage and Protection Adviser to help making switching their mortgage easier and benefit from free basic legal fees.

Andy Mason, mortgages director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Our great package for remortgage customers means they can receive up to a £1,000 cashback, as well as being able to take advantage of our Hassle Free mortgage service and be guided through the switching process.”

Lloyds Bank remortgage products include a five-year fixed rate at 2.24%, with a £995 fee for borrowers, with a 40% equity stake. The 10-year fixed rate is 2.62%.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
happy first-time buyers
Eight top tips for parents gifting money to children

The Bank of Mum and Dad is enormous, but many parents are still confused over the rules on giving a...

Close