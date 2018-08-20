Lloyd’s Bank launches cashback mortgages up to £1,000

The cash lump sums are available to those borrowers who remortgage from another lender

Lloyds Bank is refunding one standard monthly mortgage payment up to £1,000 to customers who remortgage from another lender.

This new cashback offer is available for customers who apply for a mortgage by 21st October 2018.

All remortgage customers can use a dedicated Mortgage and Protection Adviser to help making switching their mortgage easier and benefit from free basic legal fees.

Andy Mason, mortgages director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Our great package for remortgage customers means they can receive up to a £1,000 cashback, as well as being able to take advantage of our Hassle Free mortgage service and be guided through the switching process.”

Lloyds Bank remortgage products include a five-year fixed rate at 2.24%, with a £995 fee for borrowers, with a 40% equity stake. The 10-year fixed rate is 2.62%.