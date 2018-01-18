Don’t be caught out by these costly moving mistakes!

Six in every 10 home moves go over budget - don't let yours be one of them

Unforeseen costs quickly mount for home movers, said Buzzmove, which found that 60% of home movers go over budget on removals.

The home insurance tech firm also discovered that a third of recent movers have never checked the insurance documentation of a removal firm they have used. This could leave them severely out of pocket if things go wrong on moving day.

Source of stress

Going over budget is one of the main stress points regarding moving home, helping to make it the third most stressful life event, said Damien Seaman, head of brand for buzzmove.

He said: “Moving house is not something many people do frequently, so it is easy to forget many of the potential costs. Seemingly small things such as the day of the week on which the move takes place, where the truck will park, or how many flights of stairs the furniture will be carried up can have an unexpected impact on the charge for the move. However, there are ways to keep the costs down. Being aware of where the extra charges may occur is the first line of defence.

“It is also important to use a trusted and insured removal firm. It can be tempting to go for the firm offering the lowest quote, but this could be a false economy. Without proper insurance, breakages won’t be covered. Also an approved firm will stick to the original price quoted, with no hidden extras.”

To help home movers avoid unexpected costs, buzzmove has created a checklist of charges to look out for.

Removals checklist

The date:

There are often extra charges if you’re travelling on the weekend

Usually it’s more expensive on a bank holiday

The end of the week can be more pricey

The last Friday of the month is almost always the most expensive, and July and August are the most expensive months to move.

Parking:

Removal companies often charge for parking directly or you may end up paying for parking restrictions

If they have to park far away because of parking restrictions you may end up having to pay an additional fee because they have to travel further

You could have to pay the congestion charge if you are moving in London.

Extra work:

Some companies charge extra for going up and down stairs or if the move is bigger than originally anticipated.

Most common extra charge:

Removal companies can turn up with a van that’s too small because you underestimated how much you need to take. They then end up having to do additional trips which can land you with a hefty extra charge. Make sure the removal company carries out a survey of your home to give you a correct quote on what type of van you need.

Don’t forget to:

Get a copy of the removal company’s terms and conditions so you know what you’re liable for and understand their insurance coverage.

Key handovers: