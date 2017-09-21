You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Lloyds Bank launches new cashback deal – with a twist

21/09/2017
Fancy switching your mortgage and getting up £1K cashback? It's possible with this brand new offer
Lloyds Bank launches new cashback deal – with a twist

Lloyds Bank has launched a new cashback deal to borrowers who switch to them from another lender – and it comes with a twist.

Instead of paying a straightforward sum of money as cashback on completion the lender will refund up to one standard monthly mortgage payment up to £1,000.

The offer will be available for customers who apply for a mortgage before 12th November 2017.

Lloyds Bank remortgage products include a two-year fixed rate, at 2.19%, with no fee for those with at least 25% equity, and a five-year, fee-free fix at 2.84% for those with 40% upfront.

In addition, customers can also qualify for a free basic legal fee and free property assessment.
 

