Four million Brits to surf property websites instead of watching Christmas telly

TV repeats and soap opera Christmas specials may appeal to some, but others would rather spend Christmas Day looking online for a new place to live

A whopping four million people are expected to surf property websites on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, according to London estate agents James Pendleton.

It reckons that while the festive season was once considered a dead zone for the UK property market, it’s now a peak period. Last Christmas the firm saw the number of new leads – clients contacting them either to buy or sell – surge by 193% between Boxing Day 2016 and January 2nd this year.

In 2016, there were over three million visits to Rightmove across Christmas Day and Boxing Day, while property site Zoopla reported a 58% increase in web sessions during th same period.

Turned off Christmas TV

This week a Radio Times poll found 60% of viewers say Christmas TV is worse now than when they were children, while 75% said there are more repeats than in previous years.

Almost half of people (44%) said that they do not watch the Queen’s Christmas message on Christmas Day and 15% revealed they had never seen the annual royal speech.

Lucy Pendleton, founder director of James Pendleton estate agents, said: “Christmas viewing habits are changing rapidly – from TV to property websites. People are just as likely to spend the festive period looking for a new home as they are to watch the Queen’s Christmas Message or EastEnders.

“It’s no surprise that with the family gathered together with iPads, people assess where they want to be this time next year.

“Christmas was once a quiet period but estate agents now have to make sure their websites are brimming with good quality homes in desirable areas.”