You are here: Home -

Interest rates held at 0.5% but borrowers braced for August hike

0
Written by: Paloma Kubiak
21/06/2018
Mortgage borrowers can breathe for another month, but experts think a rise is imminent
Interest rates held at 0.5% but borrowers braced for August hike

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 6 to 3 to maintain the Bank Rate at 0.5%, in line with expectations.

While the decision comes as a blow to savers looking for better rates on their money, for homeowners, they can breathe another sigh of relief that mortgage payments won’t be on the rise just yet.

The inflation rate for May was unchanged at 2.4% and wage growth was also pegged back, so given the recent spate of weak economic data, it came as no surprise that today’s Base Rate would be held.

Just yesterday, the markets were pricing in a 3% chance of a rate rise.

However, the MPC looks to be standing firm on its desire to hike rates in August.

Ed Monk, associate director for personal investing at Fidelity International, said: “A majority of economists expect a rise in August and there was nothing in the Bank’s comment today to dissuade them. A tightening of the MPC vote to 6/3 indicates the hawkish direction.

“The Bank said that it expects the dip in GDP growth to be temporary, meaning its central case of gradual tightening from here remains in place.

“While an August rate hike may provide savers a reason to cheer, they shouldn’t get too excited as any further rate hikes from the Bank of England are likely to be gradual and to a limited extent.”

Sterling jumped on the news, gaining almost a cent against the dollar as traders factored in a bigger chance of a move in August.

However, Ben Brettell, senior economist at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “On balance I still think we might not see a rate rise for the rest of the year. Policymakers will at the very least want confirmation that the weak first-quarter growth figure was just a blip before raising borrowing costs.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2259768-flats-uk2_social_watermark
Revealed: The best and worst postcodes for buy-to-let returns

Student cities can provide high yields for buy-to-let landlords

Close