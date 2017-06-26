Leeds Building Society launches new fixed rates

The mutual has introduced both two-year and five-year mortgage deals

Leeds Building Society has relaunched its range of fixed rate mortgages with new two- and five-year deals added to the mix.

The mortgages include a five-year fixed mortgage at 1.83% for borrowers with a 35% deposit or more.

Plus there is an option for those with 25% upfront with a pay rate of 1.9%.

Short-term options

The new two-year deals are for remortgagors and come with free valuation and legal fees.

Borrowers with 35% or more upfront can bag a 1.60% rate while there is a 1.65% remortgage only option available up to 75% LTV.

“Fixed rate mortgages remain the most popular choice with borrowers,” said Jaedon Green, Leeds Building Society’s director of product and distribution.

“The recent election leaves the UK with significant uncertainty, hence the increasing interest in five-year deals which provide homeowners with certainty beyond the next election.

“As rates remain at historic lows, remortgaging to a better deal could mean savings for a borrower, even taking into account any charges for early redemption of their current mortgage – it’s worth doing the maths to check.