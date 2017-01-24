You are here: Home -

New mortgage deals launched by Yorkshire Building Society

24/01/2017
The new rates are available to borrowers with a large or small deposit
New mortgage deals launched by Yorkshire Building Society

Yorkshire Building Society has announced new two- and three-year fixed rates for those needing to borrow up to 65% or 85% of the property’s value.

For those with a 35% deposit there is a two-year fix rate at 1.16% with a £1,495 fee, or a three-year fix at 1.58% with a fee of £995.

Those with 15% upfront can fix for two years at 1.52%, or for three years at 1.85%, both of which come with a £995 fee.

The new deals are available to both buyers and remortgaging customers.

Charles Mungroo, mortgage product manager for Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We pride ourselves on offering a wide range of mortgage options to help people buy the home they want.

“These four mortgages are designed to support borrowers of various types, including those with larger or smaller deposits and first time buyers and those already on the housing ladder.”

