TSB doubles cashback offer to £500

The lender has launched a raft of new deals, including a 10-year fixed rate

TSB has doubled its cashback offer on mortgage deals for borrowers with a small deposit, boosting it from £250 to £500 for those with less than 15% upfront.

The lender has also made a raft of rate changes, launched shared ownership and shared equity deals, and introduced a 10-year fixed rate mortgage.

What’s changed?

Pricing on TSB’s home mover and remortgage ranges have changed by up to 0.25%, with some rates hiked by 0.20%, and others dropped by 0.15%.

The bank has also introduced a number of new products, including five-year fixed deals ranging from 2.04% to 2.69% at up to 90% LTV, with a £995 product fee for remortgage borrowers.

There are also 10-year fixes starting at 2.54% for those with a 40% deposit and a £995 product fee.

TSB is also launching shared ownership and shared equity products for remortgage and purchase borrowers, including a shared ownership home mover two-year, fixed rate deal from 1.69% at 0-95% LTV, with fee and fee-free options.