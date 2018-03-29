You are here: Home -

TSB doubles cashback offer to £500

0
Written by:
29/03/2018
The lender has launched a raft of new deals, including a 10-year fixed rate
TSB doubles cashback offer to £500

TSB has doubled its cashback offer on mortgage deals for borrowers with a small deposit, boosting it from £250 to £500 for those with less than 15% upfront.

The lender has also made a raft of rate changes, launched shared ownership and shared equity deals, and introduced a 10-year fixed rate mortgage.

What’s changed?

Pricing on TSB’s home mover and remortgage ranges have changed by up to 0.25%, with some rates hiked by 0.20%, and others dropped by 0.15%.

The bank has also introduced a number of new products, including five-year fixed deals ranging from 2.04% to 2.69% at up to 90% LTV, with a £995 product fee for remortgage borrowers.

There are also 10-year fixes starting at 2.54% for those with a 40% deposit and a £995 product fee.

TSB is also launching shared ownership and shared equity products for remortgage and purchase borrowers, including a shared ownership home mover two-year, fixed rate deal from 1.69% at 0-95% LTV, with fee and fee-free options.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2222423-houses
Mortgage approvals remain ‘volatile’

The value of lending is up, but volumes are down, according to the latest figures

Close