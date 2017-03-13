New fee-free mortgages launched by Accord

The broker-only arm of Yorkshire Building Society is chopping the upfront cost of switching your deal

Accord Mortgages has today removed the upfront costs from a selection of its remortgage products.

The broker-only lender, part of Yorkshire Building Society, has launched the new new fee-free deals, which also come with other switching perks, including a free standard valuation and free legal fees.

The first is a two-year fixed rate at 1.66%, for those with a deposit of at least 35% of the property’s value. And if you can only muster 25% as a deposit, there is a five-year fix at 2.24%.

Fee-paying options

Accord has also reduced rates across selected mortgages by up to 0.10%.

Remortgage customers willing to pay a £995 fee can bag a 1.33% two-year fix and a 1.89% five-year fix if they have 35% upfront, both of which come with free standard valuation and free legal fees.

David Robinson, national intermediary sales manager at Accord, said: “It is proving to be a popular time for borrowers to remortgage at the moment, especially those seeking lower loan-to-value deals.

“We believe that our new remortgage options will prove popular amongst borrowers and the options across the different terms, plus the additional features, will help brokers to choose the best loan to suit their clients’ requirements.”