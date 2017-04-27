You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Revealed: The UK’s most affordable places to buy

27/04/2017
The towns and cities where 90% of properties for sale are less than the UK average house price
Kingston-upon-Hull is the most affordable city in Britain, with 92% of properties currently on sale for less than the UK’s average house price, according HouseSimple.com.

The online estate agent said there are only three other towns that have more than 90% of properties for sale at asking prices below the UK average. They are Birkenhead (91.8%), Kilmarnock (91.8%) and Middlesbrough (90.2%).

Expensive locations

London, not surprisingly, is the least affordable city in the UK.

But there are five other locations where under 10% of properties currently for sale are listed at less than the average UK house price. In Bath, just 6.8% of properties being marketed are priced lower than the UK average.

Alex Gosling, CEO of HouseSimple.com, said: “The lack of affordable properties in the UK has become a recurring theme as house prices have continued to rise. So, it will probably come as a surprise to many people, that there are still major towns and cities where almost every property for sale is below the UK average house price.

“Average salaries in these areas may still restrict people from buying a property but at least there’s a pool of properties that someone with a small deposit could afford. And towns such as Hull and Grimsby offer hope to the many first-time buyers trying to climb on the property ladder, with more than half of the current stock on the market below £100,000.

“The picture is very different in the south of England and Bath and Brighton are classic examples. Both are extremely popular cities, particularly for Londoners wanting to move out and enjoy a better quality of life. But prices have rocketed as a result and moved away from many buyers. Less than 10% of properties in these cities are below the average UK property price, and properties under £100k are almost extinct.”

