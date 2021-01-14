Revealed: The winners of the Your Mortgage Awards 2020/21

Find out which mortgage lenders offer the best products and services in a highly competitive field.

The Your Mortgage awards recognise and reward the top mortgage providers and associated firms in a hugely challenging year. Click here﻿ to view a video revealing this year’s winners.

The awards cover a range of categories, from Best First-Time Buyer to Best Overall Mortgage Lender.

Halifax scooped the award for Best Overall Mortgage Lender 2020/21 for the 19th time in the 31-year history of these awards.

Widely regarded as the UK’s definitive consumer mortgage awards, the Your Mortgage Awards 2020/2021 recognised and rewarded those lenders and providers that have offered the very best products and services to mortgage borrowers over the last 12 months.

Your Mortgage editor-in-chief, Paula John, said of this year’s winners: “This year’s award-winning lenders stood out from their peer group, supporting homebuyers and remortgagors in the unchartered territory caused by the global pandemic.

“Once again, our award winners range from global banks to regional lenders and building societies, highlighting the depth and breadth of the UK mortgage market.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s winners for overcoming considerable adversity and delivering great customer outcomes in a difficult market.”

The UK’s leading lenders

Congratulations to all of this year’s Your Mortgage Award winners, listed below:

Best Intermediary Mortgage Lender – HSBC UK

Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Lender – HSBC UK

Best New-Build Mortgage Lender – Halifax

Best Remortgage Lender – Santander

Best Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – BM Solutions

Best Product Transfer Provider – Halifax

Best Later Life Lender – Legal & General Home Finance

Best Specialist Lender – Precise Mortgages

Best Mortgage-Related Insurance Provider – Legal & General Insurance

Best Surveyor – Legal & General Surveying Services

Best Legal Services Provider – My Home Move

Best Online Mortgage Lender – NatWest

Best Building Society – Skipton Building Society

Best Bank – NatWest

Best Overall Mortgage Lender – Halifax