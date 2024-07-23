Average rent hits record high of £1,314 a month

Rents have hit a new all-time high level, as the average property now receives 17 enquiries, said a property portal.

According to Rightmove, the average advertised rent of new properties coming onto the market outside of London is now £1,314 per calendar month. That’s 7% higher than a year ago.

Average advertised rents in London have also risen to a record level of £2,661, 4% higher than last year.

Supply and demand

The balance between supply and demand has improved during the second quarter of this year, but Rightmove noted that it might be too soon for letting agents and tenants to feel any improvements yet.

The number of enquiries each rental property is receiving from prospective tenants is down to 17 from 26 this time last year. But this is still more than double the eight tenants per property recorded in 2019.

The slowing in the number of enquiries per property is driven by more rental properties becoming available, and fewer tenants looking to move.

The number of available properties is currently 14% higher than this time last year, but still 20% below 2019, while 22% more tenants are looking to move than in 2019.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science, said: “With 17 enquiries for every available rental property, the market remains out of balance and difficult for tenants.

“We need landlord investment to increase stock and help achieve a healthier supply and demand balance in the market. There is an opportunity to encourage landlords to continue to invest in good-quality homes, for example through tax changes, incentives to help with energy-efficient upgrades or a general sentiment change in Government towards working alongside and with landlords.

“Landlords have previously told us that the Government’s perception of landlords is one of their main concerns about the sector. Support for both tenants and landlords will be key to achieving long-term stability in the rental market.”