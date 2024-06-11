Four in 10 renters eye moving back in with parents

Rising rents and mortgage affordability challenges are driving tenants back to their parental homes to boost their chances of saving for a property.

Four in 10 renters say that they would consider moving back in with their parents to save a big-enough deposit to get on the housing ladder, according to a survey of 2,000 tenants carried out by Skipton Building Society.

While 52% of those considering it feel it is a move backwards, 91% said it would be a short-term sacrifice for a long-term gain.

Around a fifth of those prepared to move back home estimate they will have enough money saved for a deposit within a year.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that annual private rental prices increased by 6.1% in England, 7% in Wales and 6.8% in Scotland in the 12 months to January 2024.

In March, the ONS reported that average rents in the UK had jumped 9% year-on-year.

Within England, London had the highest annual percentage change in private rental prices at 6.9%, while the North East saw the lowest at 4.7%.

Not feasible for all

But not all renters polled had the option to move back in with parents, with tenants citing a lack of space or distance from work as reasons a move home was not feasible.

Skipton’s research follows rental data from Hamptons, part of the Skipton Group, that revealed the average rent paid by someone leaving the parental home passed £1,000 per month for the first time in 2023.

The average would-be tenant who didn’t fly the nest would have the opportunity to save up to £12,290 if they could live rent-free with parents for a year.

With rising rents and the cost of living, the tenants polled are currently only able to save £187 per month towards their first house deposits – but if they were to move back in with parents, they could put as much as £808 away monthly, according to the society.

And with 20% feeling it will take them more than five years to save for their first home while renting, 63% admit their family members are unable to contribute to their savings.

Jennifer Lloyd, head of mortgage products and proposition at Skipton Building Society, said: “People trapped renting is one of the biggest housing challenges we face across the country, which is having a massive impact on the fabric of our society.

“With escalating rents and the cost-of-living squeeze further impacting people’s ability to save for a house deposit, it’s making it almost impossible for people to get on to the property ladder, so it’s no wonder we are seeing a rise in the number of tenants considering a move back home.”

Related: Rents still rising but pace of changes has slowed

