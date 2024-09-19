Menu

Buy to Let

More than half of renters don't think they'll ever buy a home

More than half of renters don't think they'll ever buy a home
Christina Hoghton
Written By:
Christina Hoghton
Posted:
19/09/2024
Updated:
19/09/2024
Six in 10 renters say they'll never get on the property ladder, according to new research from Go.Compare.

The price comparison site found that homeownership is still important to three-quarters of renters who want to put down roots.

But over half feel that it’s “unattainable” in the current market.

And less than half (40%) of all non-homeowners believe they’ll be able to buy a house.

Priced out

The average salary needed for a single person to buy a house in the UK is £59,307, according to the insurance comparison site.

However, analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data on average salaries across the nation found that no industry listed provides an average wage high enough to meet this.

Sponsored

Based on these figures, Go.Compare said it’s unsurprising that 60% of non-homeowners feel they won’t ever be able to buy a house.

Of those renters who no longer think homeownership is important, they cited the “too big commitment” (30%) and that renting is easier (28%) and better value for money (17%). Over a fifth (22%) said they had more important things to save for or spend money on.

Nathan Blackler, home insurance expert at Go.Compare, said: “It’s disheartening to find that the majority of renters and residents who don’t yet own a home don’t believe they ever will due to the current economic climate and the shape of the housing market.”

Despite this, it’s still a goal that most want to achieve, which is why more needs to be done about the issue.

Our research has shown that it’s simply unattainable for the average worker to be able to afford, and many non-homeowners believe that the Government needs to step in to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder, whether that is achieved through subsidised house prices, stamp duty relief, or improved Government schemes such as Help to Buy ISAs, shared ownership or 99% mortgages.”

Related
View All

Buy to Let

Renters squeezed by rising rents amid tough competition for homes

Renters squeezed by rising rents amid tough competition for homes

13/09/2024

Buy to Let

Section 21 ban and once-a-year rent increases proposed in Renters’ Rights Bill

Section 21 ban and once-a-year rent increases proposed in Renters’ Rights Bill

11/09/2024

Buy to Let

a house surrounded by keys with 'buy to let' written on it to denote Buckinghamshire Building Society's mortgage for landlords

Paragon launches fee-free mortgages for landlords

02/09/2024

Buy to Let

More than half of renters have no financial protection

More than half of renters have no financial protection

20/08/2024
View All
Tags:
buying a home
first-time buyers
go compare
renters
unaffordable homeownership

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www-yourmortgage-co-uk.www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/