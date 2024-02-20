New rules to stop holiday lets ‘hollowing out’ communities

The Government is bringing in tighter rules on short-term lets in a bid to keep more homes available to local residents.

Local communities will be protected from being pushed out of their area by large numbers of short-term holiday lets.

The Government will change planning rules to curb the rise in Airbnb properties that price locals out of popular staycation resorts.

Under the reforms, councils will be given greater power to control short-term lets by making them subject to the planning process.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities (DLUHC) said the measures will support local people. This is especially important in areas where high numbers of holiday lets prevent locals from finding housing they can afford to buy or rent.

Supporting local communities

These changes are part of a long-term plan to prevent a “hollowing-out” of communities, address anti-social behaviour and ensure local people can continue to live in the place they call home.

A new mandatory national register will give local authorities the information they need about short-term lets in their area. This will help councils understand the extent of short-term lets in their area, the effects on their communities, and support compliance with health and safety regulations.

Homeowners will still be able to let out their own main or sole home for up to 90 nights throughout a year without planning permission, and the Government wants to make sure it isn’t over-regulating those who let out their home infrequently.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, said: “Short-term lets can play an important role in the UK’s flourishing tourism economy, providing great, easily accessible accommodation in some of the most beautiful parts of our country.

“But in some areas, too many local families and young people feel they are being shut out of the housing market and denied the opportunity to rent or buy in their own community.

“So the Government is taking action as part of its long-term plan for housing. That means delivering more of the right homes in the right places, and giving communities the power to decide.”

Amanda Cupples, general manager for Northern Europe for Airbnb, added: “The introduction of a short-term lets register is good news for everyone.

“Families who host on Airbnb will benefit from clear rules that support their activity, and local authorities will get access to the information they need to assess and manage housing impacts and keep communities healthy, where necessary.”

The Government will set out further details of these measures, with the changes being introduced from this summer.