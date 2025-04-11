Accord Mortgages cuts rates across residential and buy-to-let ranges

Accord Mortgages has reduced rates across the board.

The intermediary-only arm of Yorkshire Building Society has cut its fixed rate products by between 0.03 and 0.25 percentage points.

Gemma Hyland, product manager for mortgages at Accord Mortgages, said: “This is the latest example of how we are responding to every opportunity to pass on additional value to our customers, and we’re delighted to be able to announce these further price drops.”

What’s new?

Highlights of the new residential mortgage range include:

A two-year fixed-rate mortgage for house purchase at 5.00% (was 5.25%) up to 90% loan-to-value (LTV), with no product fee, £300 cashback and a free standard valuation

A five-year fixed rate at 4.22% (was 4.34%) for remortgage, up to 75% LTV, with a £1,495 fee, free standard valuation and either £500 cashback or remortgage legal services.

A three-year fix at 4.59% (was 4.64%) for house purchase, up to 85% LTV, with a £495 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

The new buy-to-let mortgage range includes: