Menu

Buy to Let

Average rent rises to £1,327 a month

Average rent rises to £1,327 a month
Christina Hoghton
Written By:
Posted:
15/01/2025
Updated:
15/01/2025
Renters are being squeezed harder, with a 9% rise in rents recorded in the last year.

Average UK private rents were up by 9% in the 12 months to December 2024, down from 9.1% a month earlier.

That’s according to the government’s Price Index of Private Rents (PIPR), which said the average rent is now £1,327.

The Index noted that average rents increased to £1,369 (9.2%) in England, £777 (8.5%) in Wales and £991 (6.9%) in Scotland, in the 12 months to December 2024.

In Northern Ireland, average rents increased by 8.6% in the 12 months to October 2024.

In England, rent inflation was highest in London (11.5%) and lowest in Yorkshire and The Humber (5.4%), in the 12 months to December 2024.

Sponsored

Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed

Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

Sarah Coles, head of personal financeat Hargreaves Lansdown said: “Renters were engulfed by more rent rise misery in December, pushing more of them to the brink.

“The rate of rises has eased very slightly, but that will come as no comfort to anyone facing a 9% overnight hike in the cost of keeping a roof over their head.”

Alex Upton, managing director, specialist mortgages & bridging finance at Hampshire Trust Bank, added: “Rents are climbing fast, and there’s no sign of this slowing. The latest ONS data is yet another reminder of just how out of balance the rental market is.

“Rightmove’s recent figures show that enquiries per rental listing are almost double what they were before the pandemic, while Propertymark’s Housing Insight Report highlights that letting agents now juggle around seven prospective tenants for every available property. With this ongoing disparity, 2025 looks set to be a record-breaking year for rents.”

Related
View All

Buy to Let

house of commons

What is the Renters’ Rights Bill and will it help tenants?

Buy to Let

Revealed: The highest yielding regions for landlords

Paragon launches five-year fixed rates for landlords

06/01/2025

Buy to Let

buy-to-let

Rental enquiries still double the level they were before the pandemic

20/12/2024

Buy to Let

Renters squeezed by rising rents amid tough competition for homes

Private rents soared 9.1% in the 12 months to November 2024

18/12/2024
View All
Tags:
buy-to-let
landlords
renters
rents
rising rents
tenants