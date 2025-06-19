Menu

Buy to Let

Average UK rent rises to £1,339 a month

Average UK rent rises to £1,339 a month
Christina Hoghton
Written By:
Posted:
19/06/2025
Updated:
19/06/2025
Average UK monthly private rents increased by 7.0%, to £1,339, in the year to May 2025, down from 7.4% in the 12 months to April.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that average rents increased to £1,394 (7.1%) in England, £799 (8.5%) in Wales, and £999 (4.5%) in Scotland in the 12 months to May 2025.

Average rents increased to £848 (7.7%) in Northern Ireland in the 12 months to March 2025.

Private rents annual inflation in England was highest in the North East (9.7%) and lowest in Yorkshire and The Humber (3.7%) in the 12 months to May 2025.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Hope blossomed for renters in May, as rent rises slowed again. There are some signs of more balance returning to the market, with more properties up for rent and fewer tenants on the hunt for a home. There have even been some rent reductions from landlords who realised they’d been over-optimistic with pricing.

“This owes a great deal to how unaffordable rents have become. The fact rents have been rocketing for four years – well ahead of wages – has pushed more renters out of the market. Fewer are able to leave the family home, more are returning to it, and some are stretching to a house purchase to get out of the rental cycle. Meanwhile, rising rents are helping to balance the books for landlords, so their exodus from the market is slowing.”

Sponsored

Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed

Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

Alex Upton, managing director – specialist mortgages & bridging, at Hampshire Trust Bank: “Rents continue to rise, and it is no surprise. Supply is still struggling to meet demand, and competition for well-located rental properties remains high. That pressure is unlikely to ease in the near term. New housing delivery may help, but even if government targets are met, it will take time for that stock to reach and influence the rental market.”

Related
View All

Buy to Let

rising rents

Landlords plan £74 monthly rent increase ahead of Renters’ Rights Bill

06/06/2025

Buy to Let

First-time buyers pay £350 a month more than they did five years ago

Renters hit hardest by housing crisis

16/05/2025

Buy to Let

an image of blocks with percentage signs and an upwards-facing arrow to denote a story about annual house price growth

Buy-to-let yields hit 14-year high

14/05/2025

Buy to Let

an image of a house with 'buy to let' written on it surrounded by keys to denote a story about landlord mortgages

Buy-to-let purchases fall to pre-financial crisis levels but more looking to North

13/05/2025
View All
Tags:
landlord
rent
renter
tenant