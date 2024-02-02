Coventry cuts fixed rates

Coventry for Intermediaries, the broker-facing arm of the building society, has reduced the cost of selected fixed rate mortgages.

The lender has chopped rates on a range of residential fixed rates as well as all of its buy-to-let fixed deals.

Plus it has extended the end dates on all available products in the range.

What’s new?

Residential rates have been reduced by up to 15 basis points and buy-to-let rates have reduced by up to 40 basis points.

Highlights include a 4.26 per cent five-year fixed rate up to 65 per cent of the property’s value. The buy-to-let remortgage deal comes with a £1,999 product fee and £350 cashback.

There is also a residential 5.14 per cent two-year fixed rate for first-time buyers. The fee-free mortgage is available up to 90 per cent of the property’s value, and comes with £500 cashback.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Brokers are essential for future homeowners who are keen to step onto the property ladder, existing homeowners looking to secure their next deal, and landlords alike.

“Our latest reductions are designed to support brokers by providing more great value options for their clients.”