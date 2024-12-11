Households at risk of homelessness grows as landlords exit the market

Households living in the private rented sector at risk of homelessness due to landlords selling their homes are up by a third since the end of last year, government figures reveal.

The growing risk has prompted the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) to call on the government to reform the way rented housing is taxed to support and encourage the supply of new, decent quality homes on the market.

Analysis by NRLA of government data for the periods of April to June 2024 and October to December 2023 found that the number of privately renting households in England qualifying for council support to prevent homelessness after their landlord decided to sell rose from 5,400 to 7,130.

This, said NRLA, highlighted the need to encourage responsible landlords to remain in the sector.

The Renters’ Rights Bill will increase the time before a landlord can sell a property, but NRLA argues that more needs to be done to encourage responsible landlords to keep rental properties in the first place.

According to NRLA, government data shows that a third of landlords are planning to sell properties they rent out in the next two years, up from 22%. Meanwhile, 7% say they are planning to provide new homes to rent in the next two years, compared with 11% in 2021.

Encourage responsible landlords to remain

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA, said: “Right across the country it is tenants who are suffering as landlords decide to sell up. No amount of changing the rules about when landlords can sell will address the central problem in the rental market, namely a chronic shortage of homes to meet demand.

“What tenants need is greater choice. That means encouraging and supporting the vast majority of responsible landlords to stay and continue to provide decent quality housing.”