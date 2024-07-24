Millions of tenants borrow to afford rent while living with cold, damp or mould

Nearly five million UK renters are living with cold, damp or mould in their home, while a third are borrowing to afford repayments, a study finds.

That represents almost half (45%) who are currently living with those issues, even during the summer months.

A similar number of people (48%) have been doing so for over a year, according to Citizens Advice.

This is despite renters paying an average of £1,314 per month, a figure that rises to £2,661 if you live in London.

Affording those levels of housing costs is proving to be a struggle for many, as a third (32%) of renters in England have had to borrow money to cover their rent repayments.

Further, 17% of renters – around 1.7 million people – have gone without heating, hot water or electricity to keep a roof over their heads.

It is a problem that many are raising with their landlord, but unfortunately, they are risking eviction when doing so. Around 100 people per day are contacting Citizens Advice to ask for help after being hit with a ‘no-fault eviction’.

A third (37%) say they live with damp, cold or mould but have not complained to their landlord, with over half (51%) worried about potential retaliation from their landlord leading to eviction or a rise in rent.

‘Warm home should be fundamental right’

Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “A warm, safe home free of damp and mould should be a fundamental right. Yet private renters are paying through the roof for increasingly decrepit housing, which eats up their hard-earned cash and puts their health at risk.

“To make matters worse, renters have little power and live with the constant threat of eviction hanging over their heads.

“The Government must follow through on its promises and improve the lives of private renters. This means raising the quality of privately rented housing, tackling runaway rents, and bringing in a watertight ban of Section 21 evictions so renters aren’t afraid to challenge poor conditions.”

The Renters Reform Bill, designed to give a fairer deal to tenants and landlords alike, was amended several times and the abolishment of the no-fault evictions was eventually not included. Following the general election, the finalising of this bill becoming law was further delayed.

So, the charity has called on the Government to address three ‘key areas’ to improve the “dire state” of the private rental sector. They are:

1. Affordability: Permanently link financial support for renters to real rent prices by matching Local Housing Allowance to the cheapest 30% of rents in an area.

2. Disrepair: Bring in strong legislation, as promised, to reform the rental sector, including a watertight ban on Section 21 evictions, that closes all loopholes so renters feel confident challenging housing conditions and unfair rent hikes.

3. Security: Require landlords to improve the energy efficiency of their properties by bringing them up to a minimum EPC rating of C.

