Paragon Bank cuts rates on all two-year fixed mortgages by 30 basis points

Paragon Bank has reduced rates by 0.3 percentage points across its entire buy-to-let two-year fixed-rate range.

The specialist buy-to-let lender now has two-year fixed rates starting at 3.34%, the lowest level since May 2022.

The 3.34% rate is available at up to 70% loan-to-value (LTV) for single self-contained (SSC) properties with Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings of A-C.

These products are subject to Interest Coverage Ratios of 5.50% and a 5% fee.

Paragon is also offering two-year fixed-rates at up to 75% loan-to-value for the purchase or remortgage of SSCs.

Rates start at 4.34% on Paragon’s green mortgage, and rises to 4.39% for homes with lower EPC ratings of D or E. A fee-free option is also available with rates starting at 5.84%.

Sponsored Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

Mortgages are also available for Houses in Multiple Occupation and Multi-Unit Blocks (MUBs), with rates set at 3.59% on the 5.00% fee product, 4.59% on the 3% fee and 6.09% on the nil fee mortgage.

The products come with a free valuation and are subject to a £299 application fee on top of the mortgage fee. They are suitable for landlords purchasing or remortgaging properties as individuals or through limited company structures in England, Scotland and Wales.

James Harrison, Paragon Bank Mortgages product manager, said: “Brokers tell us that two-year fixes are popular with their clients currently, with many wanting the certainty of a fixed-rate product over a shorter term, with the anticipation that borrowing will be cheaper in two years.

“We’ve launched these products in response to this input so I’m sure they will be well received by the market and support much-needed investment in privately rented homes.”