Paragon Bank launches new five-year fixed rate mortgages for landlords

Paragon Bank has introduced limited edition buy-to-let mortgages for purchase and remortgage borrowers.

The lender has launched the new range of five-year fixed-rate landlord mortgages with a range of different fee options, including a choice of a 5% fee, 3% fee and a fee-free option.

The deals are available up to 65% loan-to-value (LTV) and rates start from 4.74% for the purchase or remortgage of Single Self-Contained (SSC) properties rated EPC A-C. For those buying or remortgaging properties with an EPC rating of D or E the rate rises by 5 basis points.

Complex buy-to-let mortgages

The limited edition range also includes five-year fixed-rate mortgages suitable for Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) and Multi-Unit Blocks (MUBs). They start from 5.19% with a 5% fee, and increase to 5.59% with a lower 3% fee. A nil fee option is available with a rate of 6.19%.

All the mortgages are available for individual and limited company applications in England, Scotland and Wales.

James Harrison, product manager at Paragon Bank, said: “We’re keen to support landlords through a range of product options and these limited edition 5%, 3% and nil fee 65% LTV mortgages provide customers with more choice.

Sponsored

“Offered at a lower loan-to-value of 65%, these products will be particularly appealing to those that can put down a slightly larger deposit to benefit from lower rates.”